Disney Plus users will now see a top 10 list when they open the app.

Will show what is trending each day - including TV and movies.

It won’t feature content not available in your region - or that clashes with age restrictions on your account.

Disney Plus is finally adding one of its most requested features - a top 10 list. It follows in the footsteps of Netflix and other streaming services.

The list will show users what is trending in their region on any given day. It launched at the end of October/ early November and you should start to notice it soon.

Disney is tailoring the list for your region as well as your tier of subscription and any parental restrictions in place on your account. So you don’t have to worry about your kids seeing unsuitable shows and movies.

How does the top 10 list work?

Disney Plus Top 10 list. Photo: Disney Plus | Disney Plus

Unlike Netflix, Disney Plus’ top 10 list combines both film and TV. So it will show the top 10 things trending across movies and television.

Announcing the feature, a Disney spokesperson explained: “Top 10 Today will be reflective of Disney+’s on-demand catalogue – factoring in both the content available to you based on your subscription (like Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers) and settings based on your profile (like content ratings).

“On any given day, the set will feature 10 different series and/or films that are currently popular on Disney+ in your country or territory. For series, engagement is reflected at the episode level, which comes in handy when you need help identifying when new episodes have been released.”

Will it show age appropriate content on the list?

Certain profile settings, including content rating level, are factored into the Top 10 Today list for each individual profile. So if you have accounts for your children, you can set age ratings to restrict what they see and content outside this will not show on the top 10 list.

Is it available for all users?

A spokesperson for Disney said: “At launch, the Top 10 Today set will not be available to Junior Mode profiles.”

