Dan Da Dan will finally return for season two.

First three episodes released in cinemas in June.

But when can you watch Dan Da Dan?

Dandadan’s highly anticipated second season is almost here and the excitement is palpable. The break-out anime hit of last year is about to return with more alien and ghost shenanigans.

Based on the manga by Yukinobu Tatsu, the show took the world by storm after its debut in the autumn. Just like the first season, the first three episodes were released on the big screen in the cinema under the name Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye.

The episodes will start to be released weekly and there will be 12 in total. It will continue throughout the summer.

Dandadan’s second series will start this week and will be available on Netflix once again. Here’s all you need to know:

What is Dandadan about and to expect from season 2?

Dan Da Dan season 2 is starting on July 3 | Netflix

The show follows a pair of teenagers - Momo Ayase and Ken Takakura - who make a bet to see which is real: aliens or ghosts. It turns out however, that the answer is both.

Together they use their respective supernatural powers to fight yōkai and aliens - with the help from friends. It also explores the evolving romantic tension between the two main characters.

Dan Da Dan’s second series will start by adapting the Evil Eye arc from the manga - as seen in the big screen film of the same name earlier in the year.

What time is Dandadan season 2 out?

Fans will be wanting to make sure they know exactly when the first episode of season two will be released. Episodes will be released weekly on Netflix and Crunchyroll - the same as the first series.

Dan Da Dan will come out on Thursdays starting on July 3 - with 12 episodes in total. Episode one is due to land on streaming at 5pm BST for UK audiences - Noon ET/ 9am PT for viewers in America.

