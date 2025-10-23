Celebrity Traitors has resolved that brutal deadlock - but fans are split 😅📺

Celebrity Traitors has resolved its huge cliffhanger.

The latest star to be banished has been confirmed.

But viewers are split over how it was handled.

A nail-biting cliffhanger has finally been resolved on Celebrity Traitors, but it has left viewers a bit divided. Audiences were left stunned by a double deadlock vote at the roundtable last night.

It meant that the fate of Mark Bonnar and David Olusoga would be left up to chance. The moment marked a first for the Traitors franchise as a whole, having never been seen before.

After a nearly 24 hour wait, the exact way the two stars would be separated was revealed. However, not everyone was a fan.

How was the latest banishment decided?

Claudia Winkleman is back to host The Celebrity Traitors | BBC

The episode on Wednesday (October 22) night ended with an unprecedented moment in Traitors history - and not just the celebrity version. After two rounds of voting at the roundtable, Mark Bonnar and David Olusoga could not be separated.

They ended up on an tied number of votes during the first vote and then again following a second one. Claudia had warned before the second vote that if they couldn’t be separated, then it would come down to chance.

But how exactly that would play out, fans had to wait to discover. Fortunately, Celebrity Traitors didn’t make viewers wait long tonight (October 23) to find out the conclusion.

The decision came down to the ‘chests of chance’: one had a shield, one did not. The player who picked the chest with a shield would be safe, and the other would leave.

Mark Bonnar ended up being the player who was banished. He became the latest one to leave the game.

Fans divided over the ‘twist of fate’ decision

The chests of chance made their first ever appearance on the show, and fans have been split over them.

One wrote: “It's gone full Deal Or No Deal.” Another added: “ What a savage way to be banished...”

A fan said: “You need to change the rules when there is a tied vote. Should have done it carrot in a box style!”

