Britain’s Got Talent has been on the air for almost two decades now - how time flies. It has helped to turn plenty of talented contestants into household names.

Over the years winners have appeared on everything from the Royal Variety Performance to the big screen. Yet more hopefuls are looking to secure a place in the 2025 final.

But which judges and contestants have made the most money since BGT started? We decided to take a look - here is the Britain’s Got Talent rich list, according to Celebrity Net Worth .

1 . Diversity The series three winners have had plenty of success since pulling off a major upset and beating out Susan Boyle back in 2009. From stints at Butlins to live tours - and appearances on other shows - choreographer and frontman Ashley Banjo is a judge on Dancing on Ice. According to Celebrity Net Worth he alone is worth $1m.

2 . Alesha Dixon - £6m Alesha shot to fame as a member of the group Mis-Teeq in the early 2000s and later branched out into solo releases. She won Strictly Come Dancing in 2007 and after a brief spell as a judge, joined the panel of BGT in 2012. According to Celebrity Net Worth she is worth an approximate £6m.

3 . Bruno Tonioli - £7m A long-time judge on Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing with the Stars in the US, Bruno joined the BGT panel in 2023. He is worth an approximate £7m according to Celebrity Net Worth.