Britain’s Got Talent is introducing a new rule for the 2025 semi-finals 👀

Britain’s Got Talent has a new rule for the semi-finals.

The golden buzzer is returning for the very first time.

But how exactly will it work?

ITV is shaking up the live semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent with a game-changing new rule. The golden buzzer is returning from the auditions in a series first twist.

The line-up for the first BGT live show has been confirmed - with eight acts set to compete for a place in the 2025 final. See who will be competing in the first semi-final.

ITV has also confirmed the start time for the live show today (April 26). See how you can watch it.

How does the golden buzzer work in BGT semi-final?

Simon Cowell was visibly shocked during Auzzy Blood's Britain's Got Talent performance. | ITV

For the very first time in the ITV show’s long history, the golden buzzer will be in play for the semi-finals. It is a major game-changing twist and will really shake-up the live shows - having previously only been used in the auditions.

Each week one of the judges or Ant and Dec will be in charge of it and can use it to send an act straight through the final later in 2025. A second act will then join them after the result of the public vote.

Why has the BGT live show schedule changed?

Due to Britain’s Got Talent starting earlier than usual it has meant a radical change to the live shows this year. Normally, ITV airs the semi-finals and final on consecutive nights over the course of a week.

However for 2025, BGT’s live shows will air weekly on a Saturday night instead. It is a major twist on the traditional schedule and may take some getting used to.

Britain’s Got Talent returned in February, instead of its usual spring starting slot, because of the hiatus of Saturday Night Takeaway. The hit show announced the break after the conclusion of its 2024 series.

