Welsh rockers The Alarm bring 40th anniversary tour to Roadmender

The Alarm, will be playing in Northampton next April.

Welsh rockers The Alarm will headline the Roadmender next year as part of the band’s 40th anniversary headline tour.

Formed in the early 1980s, their debut single Unsafe Building, was a mix of amped-up acoustic guitars, harmonica and passionate vocals – inviting the enduring description of ‘Bob Dylan meets The Clash’.

During their career, they have had 17 top 50 UK singles, a host of successful albums and sold more than six million albums worldwide.

Following an initial breakthrough in the USA with 1983's The Stand, they played in front of 26,000 fans in Los Angeles in what was MTV's first live global satellite broadcast.

In the summer of 1991, the demands of the road were at the heart of a very public swan song for the original members at London's Brixton Academy, before the current line up re-emerged causing controversy in 2004 through The Poppy Fields 'fake band' escapade.

Released to conceal their true identity, The Alarm's first single of the millennium, 45 RPM, would ultimately take their signature electro-acoustic sound back into the UK top 40 and even further into the mainstream rock culture of North America via a Headline News TV appearance with Dan Rather.

However, their return was halted almost immediately when in 2005 Mike Peters was diagnosed with an incurable cancer, however, the following year he was given the go ahead to resume normal duties and the group continued. The band suffered another blow, when keyboard player Jules Peters was diagnosed with breast cancer.

During lockdown in 2020, The Alarm broadcast their own weekly music and chat show The Big Night In, attracting more than 500,000 viewers.

In 2021, the band wrote, recorded and released WAR, their most critically acclaimed album to date.

The Alarm headline the Northampton venue on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Tickets cost £25 in advance before fees and are on sale from Friday, July 30, at 10am.