Velvet Engine to release new single in celebration of Chilean Independence Day

Velvet Engine.

Velvet Engine releases her new single Gracias a la Vida next week in celebration of this month’s Chilean Independence Day.

​The track was originally written by the renowned Chilean folk artist Violeta Parra in 1966 and is a heartfelt expression of gratitude for the journey of existence, even in the face of life's challenges.

The rendition of the track by Velvet Engine – the project of musician San-D Godoy-Messenger - is a homage to her Chilean heritage and personal identity.

It melds soulful vocals and an acoustic guitar accompaniment, all sung in Spanish, bringing her unique touch to the beloved Latin song.

The recording of the single was made possible thanks to funding received by The Lab from the Northamptonshire Community Foundation for the Pause Programme – a musicians wellbeing programme.

This initiative was orchestrated by Growing Nai and provided the opportunity for musicians to record at The Lodge Studio in Northampton alongside producer Mark Cann.

Gracias a la Vida is released on Chilean Independence Day - Wednesday, September 18.

Velvet Engine and her band which includes Matt Round, Dhiren Basu and Tom Loasby, will be doing a stripped back single launch on Saturday, September 28, at 2pm at Coconut Paradise in Gold Street Mews, Northampton. Admission is free.

For more information, visit https://linktr.ee/velvetengine