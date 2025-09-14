Stalkers Studio to mark 15th anniversary with fundraising gig

Paul Brown pictured at the first Stalkers Studio.

Stalkers Studio is celebrating its 15th birthday next week with a fundraising headline gig by one of the first acts to originally play a ‘Stalkers Night’ show.

Paul Brown, who set up and runs the Northampton based rehearsal studio, has organised the event taking place at The Black Prince in Abington Square on Friday, September 19.

The gig will be headlined by Abdoujaparov with support by Beings and Rolling Thunder.

Talking about the night, Mr Brown said: “The line-up is about the enjoyment I have had with these bands.

“Through Twinfest, we have taken Rolling Thunder and Beings over to Marburg.

“To spend five days with the band, you get to know the members a little bit better than a band who pop into the studio once a week. I love the music they play and they are wonderful people to be around.

“Abdoujaparov was the first headline band I put on for the Stalkers Night in 2007. “Les Carter formed the band after Carter (the Unstoppable Sex Machine) split up.

“Ending up backstage for Carter gigs was a common event - hence the Stalkers name. “They are still the craziest gigs I have been to - although Fat Dog was close.”

Stalkers Studio originally opened with one room at K2 Business Centre near Kings Heath. Within six years, it had five rehearsal rooms, a recording room, a record label and a drum tuition room.

At the start of 2020, Paul – helped by his 80-year-old father - moved the studio to its current location in Freehold Street.

Talking about reaching the milestone of 15-years, he said: “It’s a great achievement, especially getting through the pandemic.

“Like anything I guess there’s been ups and downs. Owning a rehearsal studio is great but it’s a lot like running gig nights.

“You know how many you need each month to manage to stay afloat, but it gets very tight during parts of the year.”

Mr Brown added taking pride in the rooms and equipment on offer has been key in making Stalkers a success – as has been building a relationship with the bands who rehearse.

“It’s great when you get a new band into the studio and you can hear the progress they are making and listening to it all coming together,” he explains.

“The relationship I have with Blackstar Amps is also one of the main reasons I have been able to keep the studio going.

“I have so much respect for what they have done and continue to do for me.”

Throughout the years, Stalkers has hosted a huge number of local and national names – some Mr Brown can mention and some he can’t.

“Tom Grennan has been the biggest visitor – it’s great to see him do so well because he is genuinely a wonderful, down to earth, caring person,” he explains.

“We have also had Pauline Black, Gaps and The Selector in the studio on many occasions and is great to listen to all the music which I went through in my teens.

“I must mention Danny Connors who is one of the most talented and knowledgeable musicians I have ever met and had a room at Stalkers for eight years, I am so pleased for what he has achieved. He is very much missed at the studio.”

Stalkers Night gigs preceded the studio, with Mr Brown putting on his first at The Racehorse (now The Black Prince) in 2007.

It was a subsequent drunken conversation with a band which led to him opening a rehearsal space.

“My original intention was to make a great place available to rehearse to help achieve success for any Northampton bands. Another Bauhaus was my dream,” he adds.

Asked to pick some of the best bands he’s put on over the years, he explains the likes of Jubilee Courts and Jackal Nine gigs will always be some of his best memories.

Stalkers Studio is also heavily involved with Twinfest and the King of Hearts Festival.

He adds: “These Festivals give great chances for lots of bands young and older to showcase their music to so many people.

“I get a huge amount of pride when we take our Northamptonshire bands over to our twin towns of Poitiers and Marburg for their festivals, they really stand out in quality.”

This month’s fundraiser will be supporting Cynthia Spencer Hospice, who Mr Brown chose after losing his mum and a close friend to cancer.

Tickets for the gig cost £10 in advance via https://stalkersstudio.bigcartel.com.

There will also be more than £800 in prizes given away on the night. To be in with the chance of winning a prize, a ticket must be purchased in advance.

All profit will be donated to Cynthia Spencer Hospice.