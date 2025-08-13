Best For sheer breadth of choice, especially films

Price: £7.99 a month or £79 for a full year, or £5.99 a month for Prime Video streaming only

Notable shows: Homecoming, Fleabag, Jack Ryan, the Marvellous Miss Maisel - and all of the Bond films

Compatible devices: Smart TVs, blu-ray players, set-top boxes (Roku, Google TV, TiVo, Nvidia Shield), Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, game consoles, Android devices (Prime Video app for Android phones and tablets), iOS devices, Fire phone and Fire tablets

Free trial: Yes, 30 days

Maximum Resolution: 4K

Simultaneous streams: 3

Amazon Prime Video continues to pose a threat to Netflix thanks to the sheer quantity of content it provides subscribers.

Prime Video is home to the largest library of TV and films with more than 21,066 titles available as part of the subscription, and an additional 40,000 available for a rental fee.

This is great if you are looking for the largest selection, but the streaming service falters at the quality of shows available.

The service has 117 million global subscribers.

Amazon Prime Video has a smaller selection of Amazon Original shows and movies (although this is increasing after a drive for more original content), compared to its rival Netflix.

That said, for sheer volume of content, it’s the leader of the pack, and we enjoy it particularly for it’s film library, if not the TV shows.

Alex’s verdict:

Amazon probably has the most difficult-to-navigate interface, which almost seems deliberately designed to obscure what’s actually on there as part of a Prime subscription – about half the time, it feels like, you’ll be expected to pay for something individually that was listed among their general content library.

It’s also difficult to think of any flagship Amazon shows that are essential and unmissable – there’s plenty of good ones, but really Amazon Prime Video is less of a necessity on its own terms, and more a nice addition to have as well if you’re already making use of Amazon Prime.