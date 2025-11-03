Scottish pop rockers Deacon Blue revealed as fourth Summer Sessions headline act

Deacon Blue. Photo by Jamie Carter.

Deacon Blue have been revealed as the fourth headline act who will play next year’s Summer Sessions in Bedford.

The Scottish legends will play Bedford Park on Thursday, July 2, and tickets go on sale on Friday, November 7, at 10am.

Formed in Glasgow in 1985, Deacon Blue have sold more than seven million albums worldwide and achieved a string of major hits including Dignity, Real Gone Kid, Wages Day, and Fergus Sings the Blues.

Their music - full of soaring choruses, heartfelt storytelling and a distinctly Scottish sense of soul, has made them one of Britain’s most enduring and best-loved bands. Next year’s gig will be their first in Bedford.

In March, the band released their latest studio album, The Great Western Road, via Cooking Vinyl.

The album celebrates 40 years since Ricky Ross and Dougie Vipond first formed Deacon Blue, reflecting on the journey so far while staying true to the spirit that has defined them from the start.

Recorded at the legendary Rockfield Studios, the album saw Ross and guitarist Gregor Philp return to production duties, working with engineer Matt Butler, who recorded their 1987 debut Raintown.

The band’s recent tour has included 15 arena shows across the UK and Ireland, including a return to Wembley Arena for the first time since 1990 – before closing with two sold-out nights at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.

Known for creating a powerful connection with their audience, Deacon Blue’s live shows are passionate, uplifting and full of energy.

Every performance blends decades of classic hits with new material, creating nights that feel both nostalgic and fresh.

Ross said: “We suit the show to the place we’re playing and our mantra is always that every night has to be brilliant.

“A live show is like a little bit of magic that appears, and then it’s gone. You have to be there. That’s what makes it special.”

Joining Deacon Blue as special guests will be Liverpudlian indie icons Lightning Seeds - the masterminds behind timeless favourites including Pure, Lucky You and The Life of Riley.

Bursting on to the music scene in the late ’80s with their shimmering debut Cloudcuckooland, the band quickly became one of the UK’s most cherished indie-pop acts.

Cuffe & Taylor promoter Mark Harrison said: “Deacon Blue are an amazing live act – they never fail to get the crowd going, with brilliant hit after hit. It’s going to be a fantastic atmosphere in Bedford Park on this night. It’s one not to be missed.”

Tickets will be available via https://www.smmrsessions.com/locations/bedford

Next summer’s TK Maxx presents Bedford Summer Sessions line-up now features the following shows:

Thursday, July 2 - Deacon Blue

Friday, July 3 - UB40 featuring Ali Campbell

Saturday, July 4 - Tom Grennan

Sunday, July 5 - Paul Weller