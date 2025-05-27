Royal & Derngate set for final shows of orchestral season

Royal & Derngate.

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will take to the stage at Royal & Derngate this weekend for the penultimate concert in the venue’s current orchestral season.

On Saturday, May 31, under the baton of ‘natural melodist’ Antonello Manacorda, the orchestra will be joined by RPO artist-in-residence, violinist Johan Dalene, to perform Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto.

The concert will open with the overture from Mozart's opera The Magic Flute and the performance will culminate with Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No.6 Pathétique.

The final performance of the season will take place on Friday, June 27, where the English Chamber Orchestra, joined by Leader and Principal Stephanie Gonley will be performing a programme of work from the baroque and classical eras.

It will include Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, Bach’s Concerto for Oboe and Violin, Mozart’s Eine Kleine Nachtmusik and Handel’s Concerto Grosso No.11.

Both performances begin at 7.30pm and tickets cost from £17.

For more information, visit https://www.royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811.