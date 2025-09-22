Rock trio Liliths Army to celebrate new single release with intimate gig at Audio Works

Liliths Army.

Northants rock trio Liliths Army release new single Cursed next month – the latest track to be taken from their debut album.

To celebrate its release, the band are playing an intimate gig at Audio Works Studio in Northampton.

Talking about the track singer and guitarist Sylvie Studente said: “The lyrics centre around inner struggles with depression and feeling taunted by the symptoms and the heaviness of them.

“In the melody of the song I sought to express the despair of those emotions. “Musically, we worked dynamics into the song with quieter sections during the verses to out and out loud grungy riffs in the intro and outro sections.”

For the accompanying video, Liliths Army worked with LC Productions and hired a photography studio at Weedon Bec.

“The old weapons armoury was an ideal location,” explains Sylvie. “We are all horror movie fans and creatives and so went for an ‘old style horror’ theme with the video.

“The central theme overall is the unease of inner darkness which we sought to express visually in the music video drawing upon our interest in old-school horror movies.

“Through the single and the video we invite the audience to glimpse into the wrought emotions of psychological unease through film and music.”

While Cursed is released on Friday, October 24, the video will follow on Friday, October 31 – Halloween.

Drummer Sam Sherwood adds: “It’s a really tough and menacing song and the gritty aesthetics of the video really matches its dark lyrical edges.

“It’s a fun video too though. We like to lean into our love for horror movies.”

Joining Sylvie and Sam in Liliths Army is bassist Tommy Mayo. Cursed is taken from their 13-track album Doll which was released in March by London’s Criminal Records.

It follows previous albums Liliths Army and Drain Me which - released via Dark Sound.

The band signed to Criminal Records in the latter part of 2024, however, started working on Doll in 2022.

Sylvie said: “We decided that as a band we wanted to work on the concept of a 13-track album which we would release on vinyl as well as other formats and our vision was to release this through a label. “We recorded the album over two years at Fitdog Studios with Chris Furner.

“My first encounter of working at Fitdog was back in 2006, recording our first two albums.

“Chris is well tuned into our sound and the songs and we love working with him, there’s always such a creative flow during our studio sessions.

“I knew I wanted Chris to record and produce the album out of Fitdog Studios.”

Liliths Army was formed by Sylvie in 2004 when she was a student at the University of Northampton.

The band meld low-fi punk and grunge with elements of metal. Their first two albums led to gigs across the UK– including one at Glastonbury.

After a couple of incarnations of the line-up and a hiatus, Liliths Army was relaunched in 2022.

Sylvie originally met Sam in 2017 and he featured in a previous line-up. The pair worked together on demo material before bassist Tommy joined in 2022.

“I was actually at the time on the verge of stepping away from music for good,” explains Tommy.

“Out of the blue I got a message from Sylvie on Facebook and the rest is history.

“I’ve always loved that 90s grunge sound and 70s punk aesthetic so that’s definitely had an impact in this band.

Liliths Army use both of Northampton’s main rehearsal studios – Stalkers Studio and Audio Works – however, picked the latter for their single launch.

Despite playing at The Water Rats in Kings Cross London for their album launch, Sylvie explains they wanted something different for this single.

Bassist Tommy said: “We decided on Audio Works because it’s just a great place for all local bands to rehearse and we are all about supporting grassroot independent businesses, a proper sweet cozy place so it’s a no brainer.”

Those attending the launch party on Saturday, October 25, will also be able to see a preview of the single’s music video.

Liliths Army have gigs across the UK in the final few months of 2025 to continue to promote their current album and are also working on new material for its successor which is likely to be released in 2027.

Drummer Sam adds: “We’re in the process of recording songs for our sophomore album which I’m really excited about because I feel like we’ve improved so much since recording Doll. We’ve recorded four songs so far and they’re sounding so good. I think we’ve really hit our stride when it comes to laying down tracks in the studio.”

New single Cursed can be pre-saved and ordered via http://lnk.to/lacursed

Tickets for the release show at Audio Works next month cost £10 before fees and are available via https://wegottickets.com/event/674011. Support is by Katie Paton.

Doll is available on vinyl and CD via https://shop.criminalrecords.cc/pages/liliths-army-doll.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/lilithsarmyOfficial and www.instagram.com/lilithsarmyuk