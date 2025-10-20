Rick Wakeman to play iconic albums at Royal & Derngate

Rick Wakeman on stage at Cropredy Convention in 2024. Photo by David Jackson.

Acclaimed keyboard player and composer Rick Wakeman and his band, the English Rock Ensemble are heading to Royal & Derngate this week to played two albums in full.

Wakeman and his band will headline the Northampton venue on Thursday, October 23, to perform The Six Wives Of Henry VIII and The Myths And Legends Of King Arthur And The Knights Of The Round Table, in their entirety.

Joining Wakeman in his band will be singer Jesse Smith, guitarist and backing singer Dave Colquhoun, drummer Adam Falkner, bassist and backing singer Lee Pomeroy and keyboard and backing singer Adam Wakeman.

Talking about the tour, Wakeman said: “To still be playing both of these suites of music at the age of 76 is a remarkable milestone in my life.

“With a stunning array of musicianship surrounding me, I only wish I could be in the audience watching and listening, so all those sitting out there will have to do it for me.”

Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets for the gig cost from £47 in advance before fees.

A limited number of tickets remain for Jools Holland who returns to the venue on Sunday, November 2.

This tour will see Ed Richardson joining Jools’ band as their new drummer following the retirement of Gilson Lavis.

The shows will again feature Ruby Turner, Louise Marshall and Sumudu Jayatilaka.

Support is by special guest Imelda May.

Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets cost £54.50 in advance before fees.

For details of all forthcoming shows at Royal and Derngate and to book tickets, visit https://royalandderngate.co.uk