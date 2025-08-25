Review: Thousands celebrate '25-years of Adventures in Utopia' at annual Shambala Festival

Fireworks during the Shambala’s closing ceremony.

It’s a fair assumption to make that you’ll be hard pressed to find another festival where you can watch a legendary US hip-hop trio perform, take part in a huge carnival based around puns and watch teams compete in disco dodgeball.

But truth be told, there isn’t another festival quite like Shambala.

Back for its 25th anniversary, tens of thousands of festival-goers returned to Shambala’s ‘secret location’ in the north of Northamptonshire last weekend.

While the likes of Fat Dog, Digable Planets and Queen Omega & The Royal Souls topped the festival’s Solasta main stage, live music is only a fraction of what Shambala has to offer.

Festival goers taking part in the Shambala Carnival.

You barely need to wander from its main tents to lose hours engrossed in any number of the other activities, workshops, talks or installations on offer.

With attendees having previously voted on a colour ‘theme’ for the Friday, on the festival’s main opening day – the site is awash with hundreds of unique outfits.

For some, it’s just a green top, while others have gone all out embracing the ‘Flamboyant Friday’ theme.

However impressive Friday may seem, Saturday’s Shambala Carnival is on an entirely different level.

Fat Dog on stage at Shambala Festival.

The ‘Pun Intended’ theme saw thousands of festival-goers don wildly creative outfits for the carnival which paraded around the site.

Paint The Town Red, Grammar Police, Pot Heads, Gold Digger, Chick Magnet, French Kiss, Fun Guys, Three Peas In A Pod, Through The Grape Vine, Piste De Resistance and Loan Shark were just a fraction of some of the puns on offer.

Throughout the weekend, as well as the Solasta stage, there were performances on The Next Stage, Talu, Revel Soul, Phantom Laundry, Roots Corner, Swingamajig, Data Mine and The People’s Front Room venues as well as in the Enchanted Woods.

The latter is a woodland trail packed with multi-sensory art for all ages during the day, while at night hundreds dance away to DJs playing into the early hours.

Queen Omega & The Royal Souls.

The Shambolympics is another highlight of the festival.

Hosted by Monsieur Le Bon and co, teams competed in a host of games including the aforementioned disco dodgeball, mass musical benches and one game which saw a chosen team member having to vault over others before then needing to accurately predict when to hit a huge cymbal ahead of background music returning.

Not to be outdone, the Sunday at Shambala brought thousands of people together again at The Common for the event’s closing ceremony and fireworks display – set to music by Two Tigers and DJ Yoda.

There’s frankly so much to Shambala that deserves a mention.

Ishmael Butler from Digable Planets performing.

While every festival has upped its food game in recent years, this is another area where Shambala absolutely knocks it out of the park with choice and its ethical stance.

Meat free since 2016, all traders also offer at least one option at an ‘affordable’ price for both adults and children additionally, no disposable plastic bottles or cups are available on site.

Shambala takes place on the same weekend as some other major festivals across the UK who – rightly or wrongly – have global brand sponsorship partners.

It’ll come as no surprise that at Shambala, the most familiar name you’ll see is Oxfam alongside other carefully selected partners.

It’s also important to stress how family friendly Shambala is , with dozens of activities across the site for children. None feel a ‘tacked on after-thought’ - more an integral part of what Shambala is striving to create.

Having only briefly talked about music – Shambala isn’t necessarily competing with the numerous other festivals in the summer calendar which are stacked with familiar names. Rather, it’s carefully curating a line up it knows its attendees will relish.

Teams taking part in the Shambolympics.

Friday night headliners Fat Dog and Asian Dub Foundation were among the opening day’s highlights while hip-hop trio Digable Planets, Too Many T’s, Sirens of Lesbos, La Sécurité and Queen Omega also stood out among a wealth of other talent.

If this is all coming across as a bit hyperbole – maybe it’s because it was my first time at Shambala. Maybe it’s because the weather was great, maybe it’s because the food was incredible or because I got to see Fat Dog again.

Or, maybe it’s because Shambala is actually one of the UK’s best festivals and it takes place right here in Northants.