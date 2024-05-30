Northants Sings Out Choir through to final of Britain’s Got Talent
The choir, made up of singers from across the county, performed a version of Livin’ Joy’s 1994 hit Dreamer after opening with the start of the hymn All Things Bright And Beautiful.
Once all acts had performed, public voting took place and hosts Ant and Dec revealed which were going home and which were in the top three.
Northants Sings Out were picked as one of the acts and despite missing out on the top spot to winners Abigail and Afronitaaa, they eventually made it through in second place.
However, their route to Sunday’s final wasn’t straightforward as the judges were split on who should progress, with two votes given to Northants Sings Out and two to Phoenix Boys.
Bruno Tonioli and Simon Cowell both voted for the Phoenix Boys, while Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon voted for Northants Sings Out.
The split decision meant hosts Ant and Dec returned to the original public vote, revealing Northants Sings Out, led by choirmaster Gareth Fuller, had received the most votes and would progress through to Sunday’s final.
The final of Britain’s Got Talent is on ITV on Sunday, June 2 at 7.30pm.
