Kraftwerk, Billy Idol and The The among acts to play Forever Now festival at National Bowl next summer

Forever Now will take place at The National Bowl

Kraftwerk, Billy Idol, Johnny Marr and Public Image Limited are among the acts which will play the inaugural Forever Now festival at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes next summer.

The festival, celebrating current alternative culture, will take place on Sunday, June 22, and also feature acts including The The, Death Cult, Peter Murphy, The Psychedelic Furs, The Jesus & Mary Chain, Happy Mondays and The Damned.

The sister event of the critically acclaimed US festival Cruel World, Forever Now will be a unique gathering for fans of post-punk music, fashion and literature intended to explore the cultural phenomenon of the darker underbelly of creativity, from new wave to post-punk, psychedelia and alt-rock.

Steve Homer, CEO at AEG Presents, said: "We are delighted to present a festival that reflects the rich heritage of artists in the alternative music field.

“The day will feature some amazing artists, unique sets and collaborations not seen on a UK stage before.

“As the birthplace of alt counterculture, the UK is the perfect home for a festival to pay homage to alternative creative artistry.’’

The day will feature two main music stages hosting unforgettable performances alongside a third stage, The Echo Chamber, curated by renowned music journalist John Robb.

Through in-depth interviews, panel discussions and artist conversations, The Echo Chamber will explore the stories behind the music, delving into the cultural movements and personal narratives that shaped this groundbreaking era.

Leading Forever Now's line-up are the German electro pioneers Kraftwerk.

Bringing together electronic music computer animations and performance art, Kraftwerk concerts are a true "Gesamtkunstwerk – a total work of art.”

They will be joined by The The, who made one of the most anticipated comebacks of the year in 2024 with their first album in 24 years and the legendary Billy Idol.

With electrifying stage presence and timeless hits like ‘Rebel Yell’ and ‘White Wedding’, Billy Idol will be making his first appearance at a UK festival since 2015.

Death Cult, the precursor to The Cult, will be evoking the darkly powerful spirit of their early years, and fans can look forward to a special performance from Johnny Marr, whose contributions to The Smiths and outstanding solo career have solidified his place as one of music’s greatest guitar legends.

Gothic rock icon Peter Murphy, known for his commanding presence as the voice of Bauhaus, will deliver a spellbinding performance, as will The Psychedelic Furs, whose atmospheric soundscapes and poetic lyrics have influenced generations.

The Psychedelic Furs said: “Forever Now started as an idea, then became a song, then an album, and has lived on through the years.

“Now it’s also become a gathering of some legendary musicians on one day in one place, which we are proud to be part of it.”

Adding to the star power, legendary rockers The Jesus & Mary Chain will bring their feedback-drenched brilliance to the stage, while Happy Mondays will infuse the festival with their signature Madchester energy, a defining sound of the late ’80s and early ’90s.

Fans will also witness a special performance by The Damned celebrating The Black Album, the gothic-punk masterpiece that changed the genre forever.

Other unmissable acts performing include Public Image Ltd, fronted by the ever-charismatic John Lydon, and Berlin, the synthpop pioneers best known for their global hit Take My Breath Away.

They’ll be joined by new wave, gothic rock and post punk fan favourites such as Theatre of Hate, She Wants Revenge, Chameleons, The Motels and UK Decay.

Pre-sale tickets will be available from Thursday, December 5, with a limited number costing £85.

General sale begins at 10am on Friday, December 6 via AXS and Ticketmaster.

VIP packages are also available.

Fans can register now for pre-sale access and festival updates at www.forevernowfestival.co.uk.