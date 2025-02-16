Indie pop teens Balter release debut single Someone New

Balter.

Northants indie-pop quartet Balter released their debut single Someone New this week.

The single, about the aftermath of a relationship, comes ahead of the band joining up with The Bluetones for a run of gigs in April.

Balter consist of singer and guitarist Tom Drury, guitarist Jake Lewis, bassist Liam Kay and drummer Jack Cox.

Despite having only just sat their GCSEs, the band have already been creating a buzz around Northampton with packed out shows.

They also played on the main stage of last summer’s A Perfect Day festival at Delapre Park.

Balter have been quietly bubbling away in the studio with producer Jonathan Hucks (Hallan, Dream Nails) on tracks including their debut single.

Talking about the single, frontman, Tom said: “This is about the aftermath of a relationship and the overwhelming feelings of loneliness and regret.

“I wrote this song after a particularly painful break up and it’s based around the idea of wanting to change myself in order to be better for them.

“I wanted to be the ‘someone new’ rather than her finding that in someone else.”

As well as dates with indie legends The Bluetones in April, Balter are also playing a headline gig at The Lab in Charles Street, Northampton, on Friday, April 11.

Tickets are on sale now from https://www.thisfeeling.co.uk/balter and cost £8 before fees for venue members or £9 for non-members.

For more information, visit https://linktr.ee/balter