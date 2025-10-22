Independent Venue Week to return next year with Nova Twins announced as ambassadors

Nova Twins are this year's artist ambassadors of Independent Venue Week which returns next year. Photo by Tamiyn Cader

Independent Venue Week will return in January, with music venues across the county expected to join hundreds of others across the UK in the week-long event.

The UK’s annual celebration of independent venues will return from Monday, January 26, to Sunday, February 1.

This year’s artist ambassadors have today been revealed as the Nova Twins, who will perform an exclusive show as part of the week.

Last year in Northamptonshire The Black Prince, The Garibaldi and The Lab all hosted official shows across the seven days.

This year, currently only The Black Prince has officially announced its participation but others are expected to join in the coming months.

More than 200 venues nationwide are expected to participate in IVW26, hosting hundreds of live gigs and events. The deadline for venue registration is Tuesday 9th December

Founder and CEO of Independent Venue Week, Sybil Bell, said: “Independent Venue Week has enjoyed the support of some awesome artist ambassadors over the years, so we’re really honoured that Nova Twins have agreed to accept the title in 2026.

“They are a true force of nature, a genuinely innovative band, and testament to live music’s power to break down barriers, build communities and bring about positive change.

“They represent all we strive for, and I’m so happy they will join us in celebrating next year’s event.

“At a time when AI is dominating so many conversations around music, artists like Nova Twins prove that performing your own original music in independent venues and building up an authentic fanbase is all about 'Actual Intelligence' - based upon talent, hard work, and in-person connections.”

Widely recognised as one of the UK’s most exciting live performers, the trailblazing and fiercely independent duo Amy Love and Georgia South who are Nova Twins have recently completed a major UK tour in support of their acclaimed third album, Parasites & Butterflies.

Building a loyal audience from the ground up, they have redefined what it means to be a rock band, winning plaudits from fellow artists such as Tom Morello and Elton John and sharing stages with the likes of Foo Fighters, Muse and Bring Me The Horizon.

The band have also brought positive change to the industry, breaking down barriers for female people of colour.

Their campaigning in 2022 led to the MOBO Awards recognising alternative music with its own category for the first time, while also establishing the Nova Twins Creative Musicianship Scholarship at ICMP, funding three years of tuition for aspiring musicians.

Established in 2013, Independent Venue Week has evolved into one of the most important and celebratory events in the UK music calendar - encouraging fans to start the year by buying a ticket, getting together with friends and having a great night out supporting their local venue and discovering amazing music.

Since its launch, more than one million tickets have been purchased for IVW events - helping to fill venues at a traditionally quiet time of year.

Claire Mera-Nelson from Arts Council England said: “Arts Council England is proud to support the 2026 edition of Independent Venue Week.

“Independent venues provide invaluable spaces that are vital to the development of local talent as well as enabling fans to develop a passion for music and discover their new favourite artists wherever they are in the country. I'm already looking forward to next year's exciting new discoveries.”

Northampton venue The Black Prince has announced one IVW26 gig so far.

On Sunday, February 1, Dylan LeBlanc will headline the Abington Square venue.

Tickets are on sale now and cost £17 before fees via www.skiddle.com/e/41461411

Following a website revamp, IVW has launched a new industry portal making it easier for artists, agents, managers, promoters and labels to connect with venues and get involved.

The deadline for venue registration is Tuesday, December 9. For more information, visit www.independentvenueweek.com