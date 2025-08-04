Former police officer's new single takes aim at online outrage culture

Northampton-based band ‘FOZZ’ features songwriter and musician Elliot Foskett. A name that many people would have found familiar in the past as the spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police’s Covid-19 response, Elliot has had something of a complete career change and is returning to the spotlight—but this time, with a guitar in hand and something very different to say.

The band’s new single, “Everyone’s An Expert,” lands on 26 September 2025 and is a snarling, satirical Britpop anthem that takes aim at media hysteria, misinformation, and the cult of online outrage. The single was worked on by Frank Arkwright (Oasis, James, The Smiths, Arcade Fire) at Abbey Road Studios, and the track blends punchy guitars, sharp lyrics and wit so dry you could mix a martini with it! The song is evocative of the likes of Arctic Monkeys in their early days, with the bite Sleaford Mods and Frank Turner.

“After years working in policing, it’s fair to say I’ve seen how people fill the void of truth with noise,” Elliot says. “This song’s about that: opinion over fact, performance over integrity. Everybody ‘reckons’ something and they often want everyone to know about it.”

The release follows a nationwide solo tour Elliot completed in July, playing 16 venues across the UK, from The Cavern Pub in Liverpool to acoustic beach sessions in Brighton, intimate London showcases, and indie pubs throughout the Midlands and beyond. Performing without the safety net of his band, Elliot shared a collection of original songs—many addressing social division, modern culture, and personal change.

His past life makes this story all the more unexpected. As senior police officer, Elliot served the county for many years and became a familiar face on regional news during the pandemic. Now, he’s using songwriting to challenge the same systems and behaviours he once helped manage.

With its razor-sharp hook and timely subject matter, “Everyone’s An Expert” will soon be making waves on social media, and Elliot hopes it’ll strike a chord with anyone feeling overwhelmed by noise in the age of outrage.

The track will be available on all major platforms from 26 September. Pre-saves now open.

