Fisherman’s Friends to celebrate 30 Years On The Road with Royal & Derngate gig

Fisherman's Friends will headline Royal & Derngate in 2026.

Fisherman’s Friends will be celebrating 30 years of performing together with an extensive UK tour which kicks off next year and heads to Royal & Derngate in 2026.

Having sold out every venue on their last tour - which included a show at the Royal Albert Hall - the band will head to the Northampton venue on Friday, April 10, 2026 with tickets available from 10am this Friday.

Fisherman’s Friends have two feature films to their name which have grossed more than $15 million at the UK box office.

Not to mention top 10 albums, a musical inspired by their story, a BBC Folk Award, a best-selling book and TV documentary.

They have also performed on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, to 80,000 rugby fans at Twickenham, on Strictly Come Dancing and at The Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

In January they released their fifth album ‘All Aboard’ on Island Records, a relationship that has lasted for 15 years.

This summer their song ‘Brave Volunteers’ - a collaboration with Seth Lakeman and part of Radio 2’s ‘21st Century Folk’ - was playlisted at Radio 2.

All of this and more has been achieved while holding down their day jobs.

The Fisherman's Friends are lobster fisherman Jeremy Brown, author and shopkeeper Jon Cleave, smallholder and engineer John ‘Lefty’ Lethbridge, builder John McDonnell, Padstow fisherman Jason Nicholas, filmmaker Toby Lobb, electrician Simon Biddick and two very talented musicians Marcus Bonfanti and Simon Johnson.

Over the last year, the band reached more than 100,000 followers on Facebook.

Tickets are available from Friday, November 1 at 10am via www.gigsandtours.com

The band will play the following dates in 2025 and 2026:

Thu 02 Oct 2025 Stoke-On-Trent Victoria Hall

Fri 03 Oct 2025 York Barbican

Sat 04 Oct 2025 Milton Keynes Theatre

Sun 05 Oct 2025 Poole Lighthouse

Thu 23 Oct 2025 Cheltenham Town Hall

Fri 24 Oct 2025 Cambridge Corn Exchange

Sat 25 Oct 2025 Leicester De Montfort Hall

Sun 26 Oct 2025 Exeter Uni Great Hall

Thu 06 Nov 2025 Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Fri 07 Nov 2025 Halifax Victoria Theatre

Sat 08 Nov 2025 Sheffield City Hall

Sun 09 Nov 2025 Basingstoke The Anvil

Thu 27 Nov 2025 Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre

Fri 28 Nov 2025 Middlesbrough Town Hall

Sat 29 Nov 2025 Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry

Sun 30 Nov 2025 Plymouth Pavilions

Thu 19 Feb 2026 Torquay Princess Theatre

Fri 20 Feb 2026 Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Sat 21 Feb 2026 Carlisle Sands Centre

Sun 22 Feb 2026 Buxton Opera House

Thu 05 Mar 2026 Brighton Dome

Fri 06 Mar 2026 Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Sat 07 Mar 2026 London Cadogan Hall

Sun 08 Mar 2026 Birmingham Symphony Hall

Thu 26 Mar 2026 Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

Fri 27 Mar 2026 Ipswich Regent

Sat 28 Mar 2026 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Sun 29 Mar 2026 Oxford New Theatre

Thu 09 Apr 2026 Bristol Beacon

Fri 10 Apr 2026 Northampton Derngate

Sat 11 Apr 2026 Gateshead The Glasshouse International Centre for Music Sage One

Sun 12 Apr 2026 Manchester Bridgewater Hall