Don Letts, Jungle and The Wailers among new acts added to Stowaway Festival line-up

Don Letts, The Wailers and Jungle are among the second wave of acts who have been added to the line-up of this summer’s Stowaway Festival.

Internationally renowned dance music superstars Jungle will perform a headline DJ set, with reggae legends The Wailers also heading to Stowaway.

Another legend of reggae and punk, Don Letts, will be DJing and Groove Armada’s Tom Findlay is set to return to the festival a year after the duo’s incredible 2024 set.

Other new names revealed this week include jungle icon DJ Storm, NTS’s Shy One and Stowaway favourite Luke Una - this year DJing B2B with Prosumer.

They all join previously announced headliners Fabio & Grooverider and The Outlook Orchestra, ShyFX, Derrick Carter, Horse Meat Disco, Sean Kuti, Anna Erhard, James Alexander Bright, Cousin Kula, and Webmoms in what is the best line-up yet for the fast rising festival.

Stowaway returns from Friday, August 15 to Sunday, August 17, and is held in ancient woodlands and lakes near Stowe in Buckinghamshire.

Festival founder Duncan Wheeler said: “The Stowaway lineup is designed to offer something for every musical taste, showcasing a diverse range of sounds across the festival each night.

“From late-night discos to family-friendly singalongs, each day brings something new, with our stages offering fresh experiences every evening.

“We want to take you on a musical adventure, whether it's exploring the woods, relaxing by the jetty, or hunting down our secret late-night ‘covers’ bar.”

Stowaway Festival was established in 2022 with a mission to provide the perfect weekend antidote to the trappings of the modern world.

Talking about previously performing at Stowaway, Tom Findlay said: “I had a ball playing twice at the brilliant Stowaway last summer and so happy to be invited back this year to play disco on the Listen Here stage, either side of some of my favourite DJs.”

Stowaway’s eclectic musical mix is proving ever more popular and last summer the festival increased its audience by more than 20 per cent bucking the trend in a very difficult market for the festival sector.

There will also be artisan food and drink available as well as wild swimming, canoeing and paddle boarding, wellness and relaxation and kid’s activities which are all included in the ticket price. The site will also include a lakeside woodland spa.

Tickets cost from £209 and are available via https://stowawayfestival.co.uk