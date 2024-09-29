Billy Lockett on stage at the A Perfect Day festival at Delapre Park in Northampton on Sunday, June 16, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.

Billy Lockett will support MyFly on the first of two dates they’re playing at the O2 in London.

Northampton singer-songwriter ​Lockett recently appeared on the opening episode of ITV’s hit show The Voice.

After performing his hit I Could Use A Friend, he accepted the offer from show judges Tom and Danny from McFly to work with them on this series.

They also offered Lockett the chance to join them when they play the first of two days at the venue on Wednesday, October 9.

Tickets are available via https://www.theo2.co.uk/events/detail/mcfly-1

For more information, visit https://billylockett.com/