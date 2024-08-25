Billy Lockett to face celebrity panel including will.i.am and Tom Jones on ITV’s The Voice

Billy Lockett on stage at the A Perfect Day festival at Delapre Park in Northampton on Sunday, June 16, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.

Northants singer songwriter Billy Lockett will appear on hit ITV show The Voice next weekend.

The singing talent show returns for its 13th series in the UK on Saturday, August 31 and will feature Lockett among other hopefuls.

Writing on social media to his followers, about his decision to take part, Lockett said: “I’ve always said I’d never do a talent competition because I’ve always felt a little uncomfortable with the concept and for a long time I’ve been happy doing it ‘the traditional way’, working with major labels, releasing albums and touring.

“I’ve had some amazing opportunities and experiences throughout my career that I’m incredibly proud of but if I’m brutally honest to myself I’m still a long way away from where I want to be and so when The Voice came about I thought to myself, this is a risk if none of the coaches turn but if even one does it could be a great way of getting my songs to a new audience.

Billy Lockett. Photo by Gavin Wallace.

“It’s another baby step closer to reaching my goals plus it’s a fun experience and one of the only things in the music industry that I’ve not tried yet.”

The Voice sees singers perform to a panel of celebrity coaches who critique performances, later guiding their teams of artists through the series.

For the show’s ‘blind auditions’, coaches sit on rotating chairs and if they are impressed by a performer’s voice, they can press their button, turn around and ‘recruit’ them to their team.

This year’s coaches include will.i.am from Black Eyed Peas, US singer songwriter LeAnn Rimes, Tom Jones and McFly members Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones.

Billy Lockett headlining the Main Stage at the Northampton Music Festival on Sunday, September 10, 2023. Photo by David Jackson.

Auditions and performances for this series took place earlier this year.

Lockett explains he spoke to Patreons, friends and family about the idea before deciding to take part.

He adds: “I had a few conditions, I’d only do it if I can play one of my own songs and I’ll only do it if I can play the piano live.

“The Voice accepted my requests and so the rollercoaster journey began.

Billy Lockett performing at the Islington Assembly Hall, London, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Photo by David Jackson.

“It’s been probably some of the most surreal moments of my life, you’ll see why when it airs.

“I can’t tell you the outcome, I can’t tell you the song I sang but I can tell you the first episode premiers on ITV on the 31st of August and I’m on it, which I’ve been told is a pretty good episode to get.

“If you’ve been following my journey for years I have a feeling this could be a really special moment for us all.”

Lockett released his debut album Abington Grove last year and recently supported Sam Ryder in Manchester.

Earlier this year, he also performed in front of thousands of hometown fans at the A Perfect Day Festival at Delapre Park.

The Voice is broadcast on ITV1 at 8pm on Saturday, August 31.

For more information, visit https://billylockett.com and https://www.itv.com