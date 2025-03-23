Bauhaus' Peter Murphy joins up with Tool's Justin Chancellor for new single

Peter Murphy on stage at Alexandra Palace in London on October 30, 2021. Photo by David Jackson

Peter Murphy has released the second single from his forthcoming solo album and the track features Tool bassist Justin Chancellor.

The Artroom Wonder follows the single Swoon which was released last month.

Both tracks will feature on Murphy’s forthcoming new solo album ​Silver Shade which is due to be released on Friday, May 9.

Talking about the new single on his official Facebook page, Murphy said: “‘The Artroom Wonder’ is an echo from my fourth year at senior school.

"Daniel Ash and I are listening to the mysterious sixth-year cool intelligentsia that have gathered in the artroom.

"We have dared to enter their conclave, and the music coming from it was intriguing.

"We discover that the song being played is ‘The Bewlay Brothers’, highly intelligent, mystical and sensual, with the singer’s voice as seductive as anyone I’d ever heard."

Silver Shade will be Murphy’s first solo album in more than a decade and follows 2014’s Lion.

The 12-track album sees Murphy reunite with producer Youth.

Peter Murphy is due to perform in Milton Keynes later this year as part of the Forever Now festival alongside acts including of Kraftwerk, Johnny Marr, Public Image Ltd, The The The, Billy Idol and Death Cult.

Silver Shade is available to order via https://www.plastichead.com and https://petermurphy.bandcamp.com/album/silver-shade