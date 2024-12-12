American Psycho: Austin Butler set to portray Christian Bale’s iconic character in new film adaptation
Austin Butler, known for his star-turned performances in Baz Luhrman’s “Elvis,” has been revealed as the lead actor in the upcoming remake of “American Psycho.”
The film, based on the controversial 1991 book by Brett Easton Ellis, is set to be remade with “Challengers” director Luca Guadagnino set to helm the project, while Butler is reported to be taking on the role of the nefarious Patrick Bateman.
According to a report by Variety, Butler is set to step into the role made famous by Christian Bale after the critically acclaimed and cult-like following that the 2000 adaptation, which has gone on to be considered Bale’s breakthrough role in Hollywood.
Though the same reports state that rather than be an outright remake, Guadagnino will instead craft a “new interpretation” of the film in what feels to be a nod towards the original director, Mary Harron.
Butler’s casting in the film comes after rumours that “Saltburn” actor Jacob Elordi was set to star in the film; Butler earned an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biopic while this year, he appeared in “Dune: Part Two” and “The Bikeriders.”
The actor is also set to star in Ari Aster’s comedy western “Eddington” alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Emma Stone, as well as Darren Aronofsky’s ’90s-set crime thriller “Caught Stealing” with Zoë Kravitz. Additionally, he is rumored to have a role in Michael Mann’s upcoming “Heat” sequel.
No release date has yet been announced for the “American Psycho” reimagining.
Where can I stream the original “American Psycho”?
Mary Harron’s 2000 adaptation of Brett Easton Ellis’ highly controversial book is available to stream in the United Kingdom on Netflix, while it is also available to rent and buy through Amazon Video.
