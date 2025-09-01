Disney Plus will release the latest episode of Alien: Earth this week 👽📺

Alien: Earth is back with another episode this week.

The show is now in the back half of its debut season.

But when can you expect the latest episode to arrive?

Wendy and the Hybrids will be back for another chapter in the Alien: Earth story this week. The latest episode is set to crawl onto your TV screens in just a matter of hours.

TV mastermind Noah Hawley is behind the latest spin-off in the iconic sci-fi horror series. First starting with 1979’s Alien, it has spawned movie sequels, prequels, comics, video games, and now a television show.

Following last year’s Alien: Romulus, the TV series is a prequel to the original movie. It sees the deadly Xenomorphs arrive on our very own planet Earth!

But when exactly can you watch the latest episode? Here’s all you need to know:

What to expect from Alien: Earth this week?

Sydney Chandler leads the cast of Alien: Earth | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The show is about to enter the back half of its debut season with this week’s episode. It will see our heroes face a “deadly reckoning”.

Alien: Earth had been gesticulating for a long time before it hatched onto our TV screens this summer. Announced back in 2020, it took almost five years to arrive, but it has been worth the wait so far, providing plenty of scares in just a handful of episodes.

The title for episode five is a call back to the iconic slogan on the original poster: In Space, No One… The preview, via Fulton Critic , reads: “An outer-space vessel in peril leads to a dangerous reckoning.”

What time is Alien: Earth out on Disney Plus?

Once again Alien: Earth will air on FX in the US and will stream on Hulu via Disney Plus for American audiences. For those outside the states, for example in the UK, it will be available to watch on Disney+.

Alien: Earth’s latest episode is set to be broadcast at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT in America today (September 2). However, it will not land on Disney Plus for UK and European audiences until tomorrow (September 3).

It will be available to watch from 1am British time. Meaning it will be waiting for you on Wednesday after work.

Why does it come out later in the UK?

Due to the difference in time zones between America and the UK, it means that episodes of the show will arrive on this side of the pond a day later. The show will be released weekly on Tuesdays (starting August 12) in the US, but British audiences won’t get the episodes until Wednesdays (from August 13).

It is a similar situation that has been seen plenty of times this year with shows like Andor, Daredevil: Born Again and more. The latest episode of Alien: Earth will be available on August 27 in the UK.

How many episodes are left in the show?

Alien: Earth began with a two-episode premiere back in August, but has released just one episode-per-week after that. This week’s episode will be the fifth and take the show into its back half.

The Disney Plus series is set to have eight episodes in total in its first season. It means that three episodes are left after this week and it is due to conclude on September 23/24 based on the current schedule.

