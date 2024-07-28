This video More videos

Graphic video shows how a holidaymaker suffered an extreme allergic reaction to a mosquito bite - which left her with swollen, blistered skin and caused all her hair to fall out.

A woman who was bitten by a tiger mosquito in the Caribbean described her rare allergic reaction as ‘hell on earth’ - after her whole body blistered and she lost her hair and nails.

Looked like she was ‘in a fire’

Amy Wells, 37, was treated with antibiotics - but they reacted with a medicine she was already taking and within days her blisters became so severe that she looked like she’d been ‘in a fire’.

Amy's arm on February 2nd 2023. A woman had a holiday from hell after her skin peeled off and her hair and nails fell off when she was bitten by a tiger mosquito in the Caribbean. | Amy Wells / SWNS

She had to take ten weeks off work, after the rare illness left her in ‘extreme’ pain and losing her hair, as she shows in the video above (click to play).

Painful rash

Amy, from Ashford, Kent, who works in quality control, said: "The blisters covered my whole body - even my eyes and my lips. People kept asking me if I'd been in a fire.”

Rare reaction to medicine

Amy had travelled to the Dominican Republic on January 22 2023, where she developed the rash. As she explains in the video, Amy was given an antibiotic called ceftriaxone not commonly used in the UK. A language barrier meant they didn't talk about how she was taking amoxicillin for a tooth infection.

On her ten-hour flight home, her thighs swelled to twice their normal size and it felt like they were burning ‘from the inside out’.

Tiger mosquito bites

Doctors spotted puncture wounds on Amy's legs which they identified as mosquito bites, she said. Amy believes she was bitten by tiger mosquitos, which carry dengue fever and Zika virus. She thinks an infection from the bites caused the first rash.