Unbelievable footage shows the moment a drug dealer told police he “found a package” in his uncle’s house - which turned out to be MDMA - as he tried to free himself from custody.

Police busted Valerijus Roscenkovas, 21, and Ghulaam Ali, 20, during a welfare check where they discovered a vulnerable person was the victim of ‘cuckooing’ - where the drug dealers were exploiting him for use of his flat.

In the video, police use the term ‘cuckooing’ and explain it is “when people take over a vulnerable person’s flat and use it to sell drugs”.

Stop and search

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “As officers knocked on the front door of the flat, Ali opened it with Roscenkovas and a 16-year-old boy stood with him. Officers were let into the flat where drugs paraphernalia linked to both use and supply were found.

“Ali had left but was stopped just as he was about to leave the block of flats. He was detained for a stop-search and told officers he had “found a package” earlier on and that it was in his pocket. A plastic bag containing 74 MDMA tablets worth about £740 was found, resulting in him being arrested.”

74 MDMA tablets worth about £740 were found. | Cambs Police

Enquiries led officers to believe the boy was being exploited and he was released with no further action being taken against him, but police said safeguarding measures were put in place.

Roscenkovas, of no fixed address, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court where he was sentenced to a two-year community order which requires him to complete 200 hours of unpaid work, a 30-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) and a nine-month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (DRR), after previously admitting being concerned in the supply of cannabis and perverting the course of justice – namely providing false details to police.

Grooming and exploiting impressionable youths

Ali, of Swanspool, Ravensthorpe, was sentenced to a two-year community order consisting of 300 hours of unpaid work and a 40-day RAR, after previously admitting possession with intent to supply MDMA.