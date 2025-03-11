Sebastian Coe catches up with athletes from around the world as he campaigns to become IOC president
Double Olympic gold medalist Sebastian Coe is in the last stretch of his campaign to become the tenth President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
Seb Coe will need to secure enough votes from the 109 IOC members drawn from all over the world to win the election in Greece on March 20.
While in Apeldoorn for the European Indoor Athletics Championships this past weekend, Seb Coe took time out, not just to meet with senior figures from the sport in Europe, but also to meet with the athletes, coaches and volunteers at the Omnisport arena.
Sebastian Coe said: “It’s great to be at the European Indoor Championships at Apeldoorn, but the moment I never ever want to miss is coming down to the warm up track because it gives me an opportunity to chat to the athletes, chat to the coaches, talk to the teams about their ambitions for the year, what’s going well, what isn’t going well, it’s primary information which every federation president needs to lap up.”