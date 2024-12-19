Watch hilarious moment rogue deer flattens rugby player during pitch invasion
This was the unexpected moment when a rogue deer tackled a player during pitch invasion at Marlow Rugby Union.
Video shows the moment a deer invaded a rugby pitch - and tackled a player.
The animal ran onto the playing field as Marlow Rugby Union Football Club were playing in a London and South East Division league match against Aylesbury (Rams).
The deer sprinted on and hit a Marlow player on their home pitch - and knocked him to the floor.
Onlookers dubbed it 'the best tackle of the weekend' on Saturday (14 December). The final score was Marlow 2XV 19 - 17 Rams 3XV.
