This video More videos

Watch aerial video of the crash site of a passenger plane, which, in footage, appears to have spiralled out of control and dropped to the ground - killing all 61 aboard.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aerial video shows the scene of a passenger plane crash which killed killed all 61 people on board.

Footage shared on social media appears to show a plane spiralling out of control and falling to the ground. The aircraft drops behind trees, before a large plume of smoke rises into the air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The airline Voepass confirmed all 61 people on board had died. They said 58 passengers and four crew members were on the flight.

Site of passenger plane crash which killed all 61 aboard. | FRANCE 24 English

The fire service said the crash happened at around 1:25pm on August 9. The plane, which took off from Cascavel in the southern state of Paraná at 11:56am, and was flying to Guarulhos airport in São Paulo city, crashed near to the Miguel Melhado de Campos highway in Vinhedo.