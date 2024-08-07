Video shows terrifying Apache gunship roaring overhead in low pass over village
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Watch as the Apache gunship attack helicopter shocks onlookers as it skims tree tops in low pass.
A fearsome Apache gunship was filmed on a low pass over Grindleford in the Peak District - its trademark stub-wings for missiles on full display.
Watch as deep thudding from its rotors heralds the arrival of the multi-million pound show of military might before it roars overhead.
The British Army bought 50 Boeing-built Apache AH-64Es in 2022. Some are based at Wattisham Flying Station in Suffolk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.