Bodycam footage captured the moment a racist thug was arrested during the riots last month.

John Robinson 31, was jailed on September 19 for three years and three months after pleading guilty to violent disorder and assault of an emergency during the August 3 riots in the resort.

Robinson was described as a ‘main player’, ‘orchestrating, encouraging and leading the group’ in the disorder.

In the video, Robinson can be heard yelling “take the scum off our streets!” as he’s arrested and led to a police van.

“I don’t give a f*** if I go to jail, I’ll do what’s right for this f***king country,” he screams at officers, adding, “send me to jail, do whatever you have to do!”

Lancashire Police said the Blackpool man was verbally abusive towards officers and members of the public, often using language that was racist and xenophobic.

He was also seen throwing a bottle at a police carrier, and stopping members of the public in their cars, hurling abuse at them.

Upon his arrest, he attempted to rip one officer’s body camera, and radio from his stab vest, before attempting to punch them in the head.

Assistant Chief Constable Karen Edwards of Lancashire Constabulary said: “Robinson was a clear ringleader in the disorder on August 3.

“Not only was he violent and abusive towards members of the public and my officers, but he also encouraged others to emulate his disgraceful behaviour.

“This type of behaviour is not welcome in Lancashire. We will not tolerate disorder in our county.

“Robinson is just one of many being sentenced for his part in the disorder. I welcome the significant sentence handed down on him, and I hope this continues to show just how seriously these crimes are taken.”