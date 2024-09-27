Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watch bodycam footage of the moment armed police arrest a man who pulled a BB gun on paramedics in a Tesco car park, before being arrested months later with a knife and class A drugs in his possession.

Staff at Tesco in Abbots Ripton Road in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, were concerned for the welfare of Floyd Coppolaro after finding him slumped over the wheel of his BMW in the car park on March 11 2023.

When paramedics were called to check Coppolaro over, he became aggressive before pulling out what they believed to be a small black handgun.

Police found the BB gun in Coppolaro's car. | Cambridgeshire Police

Armed officers arrived and arrested Coppolaro. The officers then located the gun, which they confirmed to be a BB gun, under the passenger seat. Drugs were also found in the car.

On June 1, Coppolaro was arrested again in Ramsey after he was found passed out with a knife and class A drugs in his possession.

On September 20, at Peterborough Crown Court, Floyd Coppolaro, 48, of Serjeants Close in Ramsey, was sentenced to 20 months in prison, suspended for two years, after previously pleading guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a class C drug, possession with intent to supply heroin and possession of an offensive weapon.