Wood 'excited for the next chapter' as Saints star announces his retirement

Tom Wood

The flanker has racked up 240 appearances in 12 seasons at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, having arrived from Worcester Warriors in 2010.

Coventry-born Wood has written himself into Northampton folklore and joined Saints’ revered ‘200 club’ back in 2019.

In a career laden with silverware, the athletic and abrasive back row forward claimed Gallagher Premiership, European Challenge Cup and Premiership Rugby Cup titles.

Wood scored arguably the most memorable try in Gardens history when he helped 14-man Saints see off Leicester Tigers in the Premiership play-off semi-final in May 2014.

Saints went on to win their first, and so far only, title just a couple of weeks later, beating Saracens in the Twickenham showpiece.

Wood was certainly no stranger to big finals and he was named Premiership player of the season in 2011, having helped Saints to reach the Heineken Cup showpiece during that year.

The 35-year-old has been out of action since February after sustaining a shoulder injury against Leicester, but reflects on a long and successful stay in black, green and gold with great fondness.

“Northampton Saints has been such a big part of my life and I’ve made some very special memories," said Wood, who won 50 England caps during his storied career.

"I feel privileged to have been able to pull on the jersey here for the past 12 seasons alongside some incredible players,” he said.

“Obviously, retiring is a difficult and emotional decision for any player.

"I’ve not been able to make as much of a contribution on the pitch as I’d have liked this season due to injury, but that’s the nature of professional sport.

“I’m very proud of my playing career with both Saints and England, and I want to thank all of Saints’ supporters who have embraced me during my time here.