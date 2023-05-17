News you can trust since 1897
Saints had plenty to celebrate during the past seasonSaints had plenty to celebrate during the past season
Saints had plenty to celebrate during the past season

View from the press box: The standout stars and key moments from Saints' 2022/23 season

Saints’ season was to end with Gallagher Premiership play-off semi-final heartache at Saracens last Saturday.

By Tom Vickers
Published 17th May 2023, 15:06 BST

But there have been plenty of highs as well as lows, with our man Tom Vickers having witnessed them all, and he hands out his end-of-season awards here...

There have been plenty of big campaigns in black, green and gold with the likes of Lewis Ludlam and Fraser Dingwall delivering not only brilliant leadership but an abundance of quality on the pitch. However, this award can only really go to one man as James Ramm has been nothing short of exceptional since getting his feet under the table at Saints. The Australian back has displayed incredible athleticism, owing much to his background in gymnastics, and every time he is on the field, you feel something special could happen. Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales
Fin Smith has taken to life at Saints like a duck to water. He's had a lot to deal with in his young career after the demise of Worcester Warriors but he hasn't let it affect him at all. Smith hit the ground running at the Gardens, landing his first 17 kicks at goal as he introduced himself to the Saints supporters with some superb showings. Smith only turned 21 last Thursday but he already had the key to the door in Northampton, and he should only get better for club, and most likely, country in the years to come. Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales
It's that man Ramm again! Saints fans were excited when their club moved into the market to bring in a trio of Australians last summer, but it was Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, with his experience of representing the Wallabies, who drew the most fan fare. Ramm was pretty much under radar when he made the move from NSW Waratahs, but he has been simply sublime in his first season at Saints. He first caught the eye with a sensational individual performance in a Premiership Rugby Cup win at Newcastle Falcons back in November, and he quickly established himself as undroppable. Photo: Henry Browne

Photo Sales
There have been some special wins for Saints, including the 66-5 demolition of Newcastle Falcons at Kingston Park, which was so key in booking a Gallagher Premiership place, and the New Year's Day drubbing of Harlequins at a jubilant Gardens. But the only real answer here is the win at Mattioli Woods Welford Road on January 28. Saints went into derby day on the back of some real stuggles, having been beaten up in Europe and in the Premiership. They had lost six of their previous seven matches in all competitions, including thrashings at La Rochelle and Exeter Chiefs. But they somehow summoned the character to turn over their old rivals who, let's not forget, are the reigning Premiership champions. James Ramm's outrageous offload set up Ollie Sleightholme for a key score and Saints showed a defensive ability that hadn't been present for much of the campaign as they got the job done in truly gritty fashion. Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales
