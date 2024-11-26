Ulster GM believes the best is yet to come from Belfast-bound Saints No.8 Augustus

Juarno Augustus (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Ulster general manager Bryn Cunningham believes Juarno Augustus has his peak years ahead of him after the 26-year-old agreed to make the move to Belfast next summer.

Augustus will be leaving Saints when his current contract expires at the end of the season.

The South African No.8 has so far made 65 appearances for the black, green and gold, scoring 15 tries after joining from the Stormers in 2021.

And Ulster are looking forward to welcoming Augustus to the Kingspan Stadium.

“We are delighted to agree terms with Juarno and are extremely excited about what he will bring to Ulster Rugby," Cunningham said.

“He has shown with Northampton Saints that he is a huge physical presence in the back row, with fantastic ball-carrying and a destructive threat around the breakdown.

"The modern game is so much about having a point of difference, particularly in explosiveness, and Juarno certainly has this.

"Having already been a key part of a Premiership-winning team with his peak years just in front of him, he has a rare combination of experience and youth.

"At the core of our recruitment strategy over the coming years will be the continual development of our homegrown players supplemented with targeted acquisitions like Juarno, so we're delighted that he has decided to be part of our plans and are really excited about the impact he will have."