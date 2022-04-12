Trialist Hinkley starts as Saints name strong side for Mobbs Memorial Match

Aaron Hinkley

Back row forward Hinkley, a former England Under-20s ace, was highly rated when emerging from the Gloucester youth setup and he later went on to join Exeter Chiefs.

But niggly injuries hampered his progress at Sandy Park and the 23-year-old could now get a fresh start at Saints, who have given him a go from the off against the British Army this week.

James Grayson will skipper the Saints in what is one of rugby’s most historic fixtures. The Mobbs Memorial Match was first played in 1921 and honours Edgar Mobbs – a Saints legend, World Rugby Hall of Fame inductee, and WW1 hero.

Grayson will lead out Saints at the Gardens and starts at fly-half for his second outing in the Mobbs Memorial Match after turning out against the Army back in 2018.

Connor Tupai will look to control the game alongside the No.10 from scrum-half, while Joel Matavesi and Tom Litchfield are named in the Saints midfield.

Ahsee Tuala, Taqele Naiyaravoro and Josh Gillespie will be lining up in the back three.

Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi and Callum Burns pack down in the front row at loosehead and hooker respectively alongside tighthead prop Oisín Heffernan, who returns from a long-term injury.

Brandon Nansen also returns for Saints, joining Senior Academy lock Emeka Atuanya in the engine room.

England Under-20 international Tom Lockett, Hinkley and JJ Tonks start in the back row.

Proceeds from the match support the charitable aims of the Mobbs Memorial Fund, which promotes the development of youth rugby in the East Midlands.

Tickets are still available for £10 for adults and £5 for juniors, concessions, former players and past/present members of the British Armed Forces.

This fixture is NOT included in the 2021/22 season ticket package.

Saints team to face the British Army: Tuala; Gillespie, Litchfield, Matavesi, Naiyaravoro; J Grayson, Tupai; Hobbs-Awoyemi, Burns, Heffernan; Atuanya, Nansen; Lockett, Hinkley, Tonks.