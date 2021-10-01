'They can score 14 points before you can blink' - Vesty warns Saints of London Irish threat

Sam Vesty

And Vesty has warned his players that this weekend's visitors to cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens can strike from anywhere on the field.

Irish came roaring back from 17 points behind to draw 31-31 with much-fancied Sale Sharks last weekend.

And Vesty said: "I’ve been really impressed with London Irish.

“I think they’re a team that can hurt you from anywhere, and they can hurt you really quickly - they can score 14 points before you can blink.

“It’s a real skill to have, and they’ve got some individuals who can hurt you wherever they are on the pitch.

“They’re a really dangerous outfit so it’s a real tough ask for us on Saturday.

“We understand that to be a quality team and to be a championship-winning side, it’s how many times you can turn up and be at a real good level.

“It’s a challenge we’ve struggled with in the past, but that’s our challenge.”

Saints, who have won their opening two Gallagher Premiership matches, have had plenty of big selection calls to make this week with players continuing to become available.

But Vesty is loving the options that the black, green and gold now have at their disposal.

"There's lots of competition in our squad at the moment and it hasn't been as competitive as this in so many positions, which is excellent," he said.

"We've got people striving to get that jersey and it keeps pushing people on to get better and better.

"There's no time for resting on your laurels otherwise you're not involved and you've lost your chance.

"That competition is really good for us going forward.

"You need that depth and when everyone's fit you can have some selection headaches and it can be difficult to keep everyone happy.