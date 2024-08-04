Josh Kemeny (picture: Tom Kwah/Northampton Saints)

In terms of boots to fill, they don't come much bigger than those of Courtney Lawes and Lewis Ludlam at Saints.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But summer signing Josh Kemeny certainly won't shy away from the challenge as he bids to take over from the two France-bound stars in the season ahead.

Kemeny has arrived in Northampton from Melbourne Rebels and he certainly boasts plenty of pedigree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25-year-old has two Australia caps to his name and has caught the eye so often on the other side of the globe.

Now he will look to build a strong reputation in the Gallagher Premiership as he tries to help Saints defend the Gallagher Premiership title they won last season.

And Kemeny is excited about trying to follow in the footsteps of Lawes and Ludlam in the pursuit of glory.

"It's going to be a challenge but it's a privilege because the guys who were there have set a really solid platform," Kemeny said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are legends of the club so to try to fill their boots is obviously going to be hard, but I'll do my best.

"I'd like to let my rugby do the talking in the near future but I back myself as a strong back rower with an attacking mindset.

"I'm a physical player as well, which is only going to get tested in the Prem. It will be clear hopefully in the next few months.

"I'm not super quick off the mark but I do back myself to get up a head of steam as I get going."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kemeny has seen the way players have flourished under the current coaching staff at Saints.

And he believes they can have the same impact on him.

"The coaching staff, the depth they've gone into already in just the first two weeks is head and shoulders above some of what I've experienced in the past," Kemeny said.

"I'm really excited to keep tapping into that and hopefully the idea is just to become a better player and put that on the park."

Kemeny linked up with Saints for the start of pre-season training last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he said: "It's been good. The first two weeks of pre-season have been busy, a lot of new faces but it's been great.

"I had somewhere to go into straight away and I've got some more long-term accommodation sorted for a couple of weeks' time.

"It's all coming together well."

Before he arrived, Kemeny was given the inside track on life at Saints by two of the club's former players.

He explained: “I knew some guys who had played at this club in the past: Andrew Kellaway and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, and they only had really good things to say about the club, the support, the lads that were there and the coaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you have that reported about the place, it makes the decision pretty easy.

“There's also few Aussies guys here, which has made the move pretty cool.

“I did some of my age-grade stuff with James Ramm and been good mates with him for years so it's been nice to catch up.

“He's the perfect example of someone who's come over here, been part of a really good team and got the best out of himself.

“It's something I want to try to do as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After agreeing to sign for Saints, Kemeny watched on from afar as the club claimed the Premiership title.

“Once I'd signed on and seen the way they were performing and the results they were getting, it was really, really exciting,” he said.

“I'm really stoked to be here.

“The attacking mindset they have is the type of team I'd like to be part of and would suit so I'm looking forward to it.”

Saints' team spirit carried them to a hugely impressive campaign last time round.

And Kemeny is enjoying being part of the close-knit squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's obviously a couple of guys I already knew and I'm meeting a lot of really cool people," he said. "I'll spend a lot of time with them and get to know them.

"Away from rugby, I'm doing a bit of study, I enjoy my golf, I want to do a bit of travel so I'm aiming to make the most of the opportunity.

"I'm doing a business degree and sports management major so I'm chipping away at that behind the scenes.

"I'm still doing that out of an Australian University so there's going to be a bit of a time difference but it was the best option to stay doing it there."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First up for Kemeny and champions Saints will be a trip to Bath, the team the black, green and gold beat in the final last season.

And Kemeny said: "Round one looks like a super exciting challenge.

"Then everyone I've spoken to has said the Gardens is such an exciting place to play so I'm really excited about running out there in the second match of the season."