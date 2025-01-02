'The best years of my life' - departing Ferguson has loved his time at Saints

Matt Ferguson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Matt Ferguson says he has made memories at Saints which 'will last a lifetime' ahead of his departure from the club this summer.

The assistant coach will exit Saints when his current contract expires at the end of the season, with black, green and gold boss Phil Dowson deciding to refresh his coaching team.

Ferguson arrived at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens in the summer of 2018, having previously spent three years in charge of England Women’s forwards,

He is now in his seventh season with Saints and helped to steer them to Gallagher Premiership glory last season.

But Ferguson will be moving on when the current campaign reaches its conclusion.

“These seven seasons at Saints have been the best years of my life," Ferguson said.

"I will always be thankful for the opportunity to work at this great club, which is represented by some outstanding players and supported by amazing fans.

“Winning the Premiership last year was obviously a highlight, but the day-to-day work developing front-row players has always been what motivates me, and I have been lucky to work with some great players – but more importantly, great people.

“I’ll reflect fondly on the number of guys we have brought through from our Academy or from the Championship, who have become top-class operators in the Premiership and Europe.

“A number of Saints front rowers have gained international honours during my time in Northampton, and I’m also very proud to have to played a part in that.

“I’ve made some great memories here which will last a lifetime, but I’m looking forward to a new challenge and want to thank all the players and staff for their support and friendship during my time at Saints.

“I’ll continue to give my all until I depart, and I wish the squad every success over the seasons ahead.”