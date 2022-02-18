Sale sign former Saints lock in build-up to Gardens clash

Barrow had retired from rugby in 2020 to run a firm specialising in installing electric vehicle charging points.

But after impressing Sharks coaches in training, the Sheffield-born forward has now joined Alex Sanderson’s squad immediately on a permanent deal.

The 28-year-old, who was part of the England under 20s team that won the IRB Junior World Championship in 2013, joined Sharks initially on trial in after two years without a club.

Dom Barrow left Saints in 2019

Barrow left Saints by mutual consent in March 2019, having joined the club from Leicester Tigers in the previous year.

And he will now look forward to his next chapter, with Sale, who face Saints on Saturday afternoon.

Barrow said: "I’ve gained a far greater sense of perspective since spending a bit of time away from rugby.

"However, I have a burning desire to get back into the sport as I feel I have unfinished business.

"I believe I’m capable of international honours but I haven’t yet reached my potential.

"I was really impressed with Alex and his vision for Sale Sharks right from our first conversation.

"From my experience, this is a club on the up that is clearly going places and it’s a hugely exciting place to be.

"I’m thrilled to be in this environment, which I believe will get the very best out of me and help me reach my goals.”

After sealing the signing of Barrow, Sale boss Sanderson said: “I’m really excited to welcome Dominic to the club.

"He’s someone I’ve known about for a number of years and I know exactly how good he can be.

“He’s performed at the very top level for a number of years and that experience can only benefit our squad at a really important time of the season.

“Dominic has been with us on trial for a number of weeks and he’s fitted in so well.