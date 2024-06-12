Saints to discover Champions Cup pool stage opponents in early July

By Tom Vickers
Published 12th Jun 2024, 11:15 BST
Saints will find out who they will face in the pool stages of next season's Investec Champions Cup when the draw is made on July 2.

Following the recent announcement of Cardiff’s Principality Stadium as the venue for the 2025 Finals weekend, EPCR has confirmed that the Champions Cup final will take place on Saturday, May 24.

The 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup tournament will continue with the same pool stage format as last season and will kick off in December with two consecutive rounds of action, followed by Rounds 3 and 4 on consecutive weekends in January 2025 (see dates below).

The pool draws for the 2024/25 tournament will take place in Cardiff on Tuesday, July 2 and will be live streamed on EPCRugby.com.

DUBLIN, IRELAND - MAY 04: Tom Seabrook (L) of Northampton Saints celebrates after scoring their second try during the Investec Champions Cup Semi Final match between Leinster Rugby and Northampton Saints at Croke Park on May 04, 2024 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)DUBLIN, IRELAND - MAY 04: Tom Seabrook (L) of Northampton Saints celebrates after scoring their second try during the Investec Champions Cup Semi Final match between Leinster Rugby and Northampton Saints at Croke Park on May 04, 2024 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
DUBLIN, IRELAND - MAY 04: Tom Seabrook (L) of Northampton Saints celebrates after scoring their second try during the Investec Champions Cup Semi Final match between Leinster Rugby and Northampton Saints at Croke Park on May 04, 2024 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The broadcast will start with the draw for the EPCR Challenge Cup pools at 11am UK time and will be followed at approximately 11.20am by the draw for the Investec Champions Cup pools.

Gallagher Premiership champions Saints reached the semi-finals of the Champions Cup last season before eventually being edged out by Leinster at Croke Park.

Leinster lost to Toulouse in extra-time as the French giants claimed the glory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

2024/25 INVESTEC CHAMPIONS CUP QUALIFIERS

TOP 14: Stade Toulousain, Stade Français Paris, Union Bordeaux-Begles, RC Toulon, Stade Rochelais, Racing 92, Castres Olympique, ASM Clermont Auvergne

United Rugby Championship: Munster Rugby, Vodacom Bulls, Leinster Rugby, Glasgow Warriors, DHL Stormers, Ulster Rugby, Benetton Rugby, Hollywoodbets Sharks

Gallagher Premiership: Saints, Bath, Sale Sharks, Saracens, Bristol Bears, Harlequins, Exeter Chiefs, Leicester Tigers

2024/25 weekends

Round 1 – December 6/7/8

Round 2 – December 13/14/15

Round 3 – January 10/11/12

Round 4 – January 17/18/19

Round of 16 – April 4/5/6

Quarter-finals – April 11/12/13

Semi-finals – May 2/3/4

2025 Investec Champions Cup final – Principality Stadium, Cardiff; Saturday, May 24

