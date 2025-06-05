Saints players miss out on Gallagher Premiership team of season

Gloucester scrum-half Tomos Williams is the Gallagher Premiership player of the season (photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

There are no Saints players in the 2024/25 Gallagher Premiership team of the season.

It is quite a contrast from this time last year, when five Saints stars - Curtis Langdon, Alex Coles, Courtney Lawes, Fin Smith and Ollie Sleightholme - made it into the dream team for the 2023/24 campaign.

Saints did, of course, claim Premiership glory last year, but this time round they finished eighth as their title defence was hit by a series of damaging injuries.

Henry Pollock was able to win the Gallagher Premiership breakthrough player of the season prize, but he didn't make the cut for the league's best 15, which was chosen by a panel made up of media experts.

Gallagher Premiership Rugby team of the season 2024/25

15. Santi Carreras (Gloucester Rugby); 14. Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks), 13. Robert du Preez (Sale Sharks), 12. Benhard Janse van Rensburg (Bristol Bears), 11. Gabriel Ibitoye (Bristol Bears); 10. George Ford (Sale Sharks), 9. Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby); 1. Nicky Smith (Leicester Tigers), 2. Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby), 3. Thomas du Toit (Bath Rugby); 4. Maro Itoje (Saracens), 5. Joe Batley (Bristol Bears); 6. Ted Hill (Bath Rugby), 7. Ben Curry (Sale Sharks), 8. Tom Willis (Saracens).