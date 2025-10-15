Saints know they will face a fight against 'niggly' Newcastle Red Bulls

Tom Lockett in action against Leicester (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Tom Lockett knows Saints will be in for a fight against 'niggly' Newcastle Red Bulls on Friday night (kick-off 7.45pm).

The black, green and gold go to Kingston Park to take on a Red Bulls side currently being steered by former Saints coach Alan Dickens.

Saints rarely have it all their own way at Newcastle, and they only just edged to a 35-34 victory there back in April.

So despite the fact that the Red Bulls have started the new Gallagher PREM season with three defeats from as many matches, second row forward Lockett knows it will be a big challenge up north this week.

"Newcastle are a good side," Lockett said. "They're always niggly.

"We've had Chicky (Callum Chick), Robbie (Smith), Trev (Trevor Davison) and they put in mind what Newcastle is about. They're niggly, they get in your face and they're really physical so we'll expect the same from whatever team plays against us this week."

Lockett produced a physical performance of his own last weekend, lining up at lock in the 32-26 win against Leicester Tigers at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

And he said: "It was tough, and we knew it was going to be tough, but the most pleasing thing is that we stuck in it for the full 80 minutes.

"We spoke a lot in the previous couple of weeks about our second-half performances, but that was a full 80 minutes and we were willing to work for each other. It's probably what got us out of trouble.

"It's a derby and you expect it to be attritional.

"We were right up for it and we can't fault that at all.

"It's such a nice way to put that wrong from March right. We were nilled at home by Leicester and we've put that right.

"We put in a good performance and to beat Leicester at home is a great feeling.

"We knew we had to go for the full 80 and our pack was so physical, right in their faces.

"Rattling their cage and getting in their faces was key to the victory.

"Chicky and Dingers (Fraser Dingwall) spoke about how much this game means to so many people.

"For the lads who were playing in their first derby and for the lads who have come through the Academy, it's extra special.

"There are so many people who would have been influenced or affected by something as small as a win on a rugby pitch and if we can provide that, it's great."