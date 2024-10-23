Saints have points to prove as they look to avoid more Ashton Gate misery

Tom James (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

There will certainly be no shortage of motivation for Saints at Ashton Gate on Friday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team that takes to the field will have points to prove, with several of the players having had little game time so far this season.

And they, along with the more regular starters, will be desperate to help Saints get some revenge against a Bristol Bears team who have piled on the pain in recent meetings between the two sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints have conceded 62 and 52 points on their past two Premiership trips to Ashton Gate and have lost their past four matches in all competitions against the Bears.

But scrum-half Tom James said: "We can use it to our advantage.

"We've been down there and been really disappointed with our results so it's a really good opportunity on Friday night to turn that around.

"We're going down there with a few lads who haven't played as much but who are really hungry to play."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints go into this game with real belief after scoring seven tries in a 47-17 success at home to Sale Sharks last Friday night.

"It was a strange one!" James said. "It was a very big contrast to the previous week (the 24-8 defeat at Leicester Tigers) where we got over the line a few times and couldn't put it down whereas this time we were really efficient and took our chances really well.

"In the second half it obviously slowed down and the weather didn't help, but that's their game plan – they go to their kicking game and it does tend to slow it down a bit.

"We knew they would try to make it a tight game but we have shown that when we're playing heads up and we make really good decisions on the counter, we're really dangerous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There were a few times we were really efficient on counter and we scored some good tries.

"We know that when they're down to 14 men it's time to put a bit more pressure on them and there are a few plays we go to.

"We were just really efficient, made really good decisions and it paid off.

"Friday night lights, looking at the team we had out, there's some special players in there, and there's no better place to play on a Friday night.

"You don't get much better than that to be honest."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James had to miss Saints' derby-day date at Leicester due to concussion.

But he returned to action last Friday.

"I'm absolutely fine," he said.

"The previous week was precaution with a head injury, as it should be.

"There was a little bit of a turnaround but I feel fine."

James celebrated his return from injury with a try against Sale, latching on to the shoulder of James Ramm before collecting the offload to score.

"It's always nice," he said.

"It's normally off the back of people's hard work and I think James Ramm touched the ball three times, set up two and scored one.

"With players like that, you've just got to support and you can get on the end of it."