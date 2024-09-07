Return to Gardens ends in defeat as Saints are beaten by Leinster in pre-season clash

Saints suffered defeat in their first match since becoming Gallagher Premiership champions as Leinster won Saturday's pre-season battle at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

The Irish giants secured a 54-26 success courtesy of eight tries, four of which came during a largely dominant first-half showing.

Saints certainly had their moments, notably when they took the lead early in the game as skipper James Ramm finished off a fine try.

But Leinster eventually took control and were 26-7 up at the break before a much more even second period in which Saints stepped things up.

Will Glister scored for Saints during the second half (picture: Ketan Shah)

Robbie Smith, Will Glister and Sam Graham all etched their names on the scoresheet after half-time as Saints showed flickers of their ability ahead of their second and final pre-season friendly, at home to Bedford Blues, on Friday night.

The game against Leinster gave Phil Dowson's men a chance to return to the Gardens for the first time since claiming Gallagher Premiership glory back in June.

And the champions were given a warm welcome by their home fans, who certainly savoured the opening exchanges of the clash with Leinster.

Saints had got off to a flyer as Graham made the initial inroads with a bulldozing carry before Charlie Savala showed his creativity to manufacture a score for the onrushing Ramm.

Savala added the extras to make it 7-0 inside four minutes and Saints then displayed their defensive strength, counter-rucking superbly to steal possession from Leinster inside the home 22.

Leinster were pushing hard for their first try, but Elliot Millar Mills did brilliantly to get over the ball and put a stop to another attack from the men in blue.

However, it was relentless pressure from the Irish giants, and they eventually got their reward after kicking a penalty to the corner, with flanker Scott Penny rumbling over from the drive.

Ross Byrne missed the conversion to leave his side two points behind, but Leinster were soon ahead courtesy of another maul try.

Hooker Gus McCarthy made the most of the power of his pack to dive over, with Byrne this time refusing to miss the conversion as he put his side five points up.

An excellent 50:22 from Byrne put Saints under more pressure soon after, but this time they resisted to finally earn a little breathing space.

However, after Savala saw his kick close to halfway charged down, Leinster had the bit between their teeth again.

Savala did well to get back and grab the ball, but it eventually went loose and centre Liam Turner picked up to score for Leinster.

Byrne converted to make it 19-7, leaving Saints desperately in need of a response before the break.

One area in which the home side were getting the upper hand was the scrum, allowing Saints to win a couple of penalties and go for the corner.

But Leinster resisted well time and again, eventually forcing a knock-on to take the heat off their defence.

And the away side then earned two scrum penalties of their own as they showed their determination to dominate in all facets of the game.

Saints were having to deal with wave after wave of pressure, giving away penalty after penalty.

And referee Jack Makepeace eventually lost patience with the hosts, sending Millar Mills to the sin bin as Leinster cranked up the heat on the home line.

A score seemed inevitable, and it came when the referee headed under the posts to award a penalty try following two hugely dominant Leinster scrums.

Saints did their best to hit back before half-time, swarming forward and enjoying a long spell close to the Leinster line, but the blue wall held firm, frustrating the home players and fans to leave the gap at 19 points as the two sides headed in for a breather.

Saints would not be denied at the start of the second half though as they turned on the power from a lineout drive, with replacement hooker Smith showing real determination to force his way over the line.

Savala converted in fine fashion, but Leinster hit back almost immediately, winning a penalty thanks to fine counter-rucking close to the Saints line before sending Michael Milne over for the try.

Byrne converted with his final touch before being replaced and Saints were 33-14 down.

But after Josh Kemeny got a chance to show the Gardens supporters his speed, flying forward into the Leinster 22, Archie McParland recycled for Glister to score.

Savala added the extras but Leinster again issued a rapid riposte as Conor O'Tightearnaigh powered over, with Sam Prendergast converting.

Leinster wasted little time in scoring again as a fine offload from full-back Andrew Osbourne allowed Henry McErlean to dive over.

Prendergast converted with aplomb to push Leinster into a 47-21 lead as the game headed into the final 15 minutes.

Graham then got a deserved score, profiting from the power of his side's pack as they pushed Leinster back to allow the No.8 to get the try his efforts had merited.

McParland sent the conversion narrowly wide and Leinster then worked their way up the other end of the field to allow Prendergast to score. The fly-half also converted for Leinster.

The Saints fans weren't fazed by the scoreline though as a chorus of 'oh when the Saints' echoed around the Gardens as the hosts tried to piece together one final attack.

Leinster replacement John McKee was sin-binned but Saints couldn't find one last score as Prendergast booted the ball out to bring the final whistle.

Saints: James Ramm (c) (Ewan Baker 50 (Rafe Witheat 65)); Will Glister, Toby Thame, Rory Hutchinson (Sione Va'enuku 50), Tom Seabrook (Toby Cousins 40); Charlie Savala (Billy Pasco 63), 9 Archie McParland (Jonny Weimann 70); 1 Emmanuel Iyogun (Tarek Haffar 30 (Tom West 59)), 2 Curtis Langdon (Robbie Smith 40 (Craig Wright 68)), 3 Elliot Millar Mills (Ed Prowse 46 (Luke Green 59)); 4 Callum Hunter-Hill (Angus Scott-Young 50), 5 Chunya Munga (Ed Prowse 68); 6 Josh Kemeny (Archie Benson 57), 7 Tom Pearson (Henry Pollock 57), 8 Sam Graham (Reuben Logan 68).

Leinster: Andrew Osborne; Tommy O’Brien, Liam Turner, Charlie Tector, Rob Russell; Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath; Jack Boyle, Gus McCarthy, Thomas Clarkson; Brian Deeny, Conor O’Tighearnaigh; Max Deegan, Scott Penny, Jack Conan (c).

Replacements: John McKee, Lee Barron, Michael Milne, Rabah Slimani, Rory McGuire, Alan Spicer, Alex Soroka, James Culhane, Will Connors, Cormac Foley, Fintan Gunne, Sam Prendergast, Harry Byrne, Hugh Cooney, Henry McErlean, Aitzol King.

Referee: Jack Makepeace