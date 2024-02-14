Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sydney-born English-qualified outside back enjoyed a sensational debut season as a Saint following his switch from the NSW Waratahs in the summer of 2022.

The 2022/23 campaign saw him score eight tries in 19 appearances, with his performances earning him both of the club’s players’ player of the season and breakthrough player of the season accolades.

Ramm then hit the ground running in season two at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, scoring three tries in his first four games, before sustaining an MCL injury in the 36-33 Gallagher Premiership victory over Harlequins in November.

But the 25-year-old is now closing in on a return to action, and he is delighted to have committed his future to Saints.

"It's tough having your contract up after quite a long injury but my partner and I love it here and we wouldn't want to be anywhere else," Ramm said.

"The results are amazing, the best they've been for a while.

"The coaching staff have been amazing and I've learned so much.

"I wouldn't want to be anywhere else and I'm really happy to be staying.

“I loved my first year here, and having a bit of a setback this year with injury has only made me hungrier for the seasons still to come.

“The biggest thing for me is that I have seen myself become a better player while at the club.

"One of the reasons I came over here was to grow as a player, and play as much rugby as possible.

“The way that the coaches work here ensures that you get better as a player, and therefore the team gets better, which is something I’m really excited for in the coming seasons.

“It is a really lovely group of lads in the squad, I have never been in a place like it.