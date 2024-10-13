Opposition view: Cheika salutes 'gritty' Tigers after success against Saints
Tigers scored three tries in a typically eventful East Midlands derby as they picked up four points and the bragging rights.
It was Cheika's first taste of derby day and he was delighted with the defensive determination and physicality his team showed.
"I just thought we were gritty," Cheika said.
"There was a lot to balance there with the emotions of the week and controlling that, and I thought we handled that aspect well.
"Defensively, we aimed up.
"Physicality, our work rate was good, our scrum went well there I thought so, yes, there's a lot of aspects there that we're happy with, but most pleasing is to get the win."
Tigers opened the scoring with a piece of trickery from a quick tap, something Cheika said was a result of the collaboration between players and coaches.
"That move, that's probably started one way and then it's changed a bit with the players’ input but we're encouraging that too," Cheika said.
"You want the players to take ownership of what's happening on the field and I think you can see the beginnings of that."
When asked how he found his first derby day, Cheika said: "I enjoyed it, definitely."
"We were able to get the crowd into it more than we did against Bath, and you see the difference.
"The atmosphere can be a real weapon for us this season."
