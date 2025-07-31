Mitchell completes the set as Saints duo named in squad for final Lions Test

Tommy Freeman and Alex Mitchell (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Alex Mitchell will complete the set on Saturday as he becomes the only British & Irish Lions player on the current tour to be named in every matchday squad.

Mitchell will be on the bench for the third Test as the Lions look to secure a series whitewash against Australia.

The Saints scrum-half is part of a 6:2 split among the replacements.

Mitchell's club-mate, Tommy Freeman, again starts on the wing, meaning he has been in the first 15 for each of the three Test matches.

Freeman played his part as the Lions earned a thrilling 29-26 triumph in Melbourne last weekend, ensuring they will return home as series winners no matter what happens in Sydney.

Lions head coach Andy Farrell said: “We have put ourselves in a great position to finish this tour with our best performance to date and create our own piece of history.

“Last weekend’s Test match in Melbourne was an incredible spectacle and illustrated how special Lions tours are and what they mean to both the players and the supporters.

“We are expecting another epic battle this weekend against a Wallaby side that showed their quality last week.”

The game kicks off at 11am BST and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland with radio commentary on talkSPORT.

British & Irish Lions team to face Australia in the third Test: 15 Hugo Keenan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #881; 14 Tommy Freeman (Saints/England) #858, 13 Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland) #878, 12 Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby/Ireland) #837, 11 Blair Kinghorn (Toulouse/Scotland) #882; 10 Finn Russell (Bath Rugby/Scotland) #835, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #879; 1 Andrew Porter (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #876, 2 Dan Sheehan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #873, 3 Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #818; 4 Maro Itoje (Saracens/England) (C) #825, 5 James Ryan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #880; 6 Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby/Ireland) #838, 7 Tom Curry (Sale Sharks/England) #853, 8 Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #839.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #864, 17 Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears/England) #859, 18 Will Stuart (Bath Rugby/England) #877, 19 Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers/England) #875, 20 Jac Morgan (Ospreys/Wales) #861, 21 Ben Earl (Saracens/England) #857, 22 Alex Mitchell (Saints/England) #860, 23 Owen Farrell (Saracens/England) #780.